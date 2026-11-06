Hyderabad records the 24-carat pure gold rate at Rs 14,602 per gram on November 6. Buyers need to pay Rs 1,46,020 for 10 grams of pure gold. The 22-carat gold rate stands steady at Rs 13,385 per gram. This brings the 10-gram ornament gold price to Rs 1,33,850. Warangal, Nizamabad, and Khammam in Telangana report the exact same prices.

Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh also maintain these rates. Silver shows no movement today alongside gold. One kilogram of silver costs Rs 2,10,000 in Hyderabad and other major cities across the Telugu states.