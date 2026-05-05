Why Living in Goa Is a Dream: History, Food, Culture & Lifestyle
Goa blends colonial history, vibrant culture, diverse cuisine, and a relaxed “susegad” lifestyle, offering scenic beaches, global influences, and a peaceful yet lively environment ideal for living.
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Image Credit : Getty
Colonial Charm Meets Modern Life
Goa’s Portuguese heritage shapes its architecture, food, and traditions even today. Historic churches and Latin quarters reflect a rich cultural fusion with modern global influences.
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Image Credit : Instagram/rasrajgoafarms
The ‘Susegad’ Way of Living
Life in Goa moves at a relaxed, content pace known as “susegad.” It’s about enjoying simple pleasures, from beach sunsets to slow, meaningful living.
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Image Credit : newsable
A Food Lover’s Coastal Paradise
Goan cuisine blends Portuguese flavours with Indian spices, creating iconic dishes like vindaloo and seafood curries. The coastal setting adds freshness and diversity to every meal.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Beaches, Nature and Beyond
From bustling beaches to serene hinterlands, Goa offers diverse landscapes for every lifestyle. Nature trails, wildlife, and scenic coastlines make it perfect for both adventure and relaxation.
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