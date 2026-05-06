5 Best Goa Souvenirs to Buy: From Cashews to Handcrafted Treasures
From seashells and cashews to Bebinca and handcrafted bags, Goa offers unique souvenirs blending coastal charm, local artistry, and flavours—perfect keepsakes that capture memories of your beach getaway.
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Seashell
Seashell souvenirs capture the essence of Goa’s beaches in the simplest way. These natural keepsakes turn memories into decor pieces you can cherish forever.
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Cashew Nuts
Goa’s famous cashew nuts are a must-buy for every traveller. Available in multiple flavours, they make delicious gifts for friends and family.
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Goan Artifacts
Handcrafted Goan artefacts reflect the region’s rich artistic heritage. From coconut shell crafts to brassware, each piece tells a local story.
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Bebinca
Bebinca, Goa’s iconic layered dessert, is a sweet reminder of your trip. Its rich taste and tradition make it a perfect edible souvenir.
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Jute & Crochet Bags
Jute and crochet bags combine sustainability with style. Handmade by local artisans, they’re practical souvenirs you can use long after your vacation.
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