Tripura CM Manik Saha asserts that the NDA's landslide victory, securing over 90% of seats in the Village Committee elections, proves that the populace has firmly rejected the ideology of the CPI(M) and Congress, paving the way for a 'New Tripura'.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the people of Tripura are not ready to accept the CPI(M) and Congress or their ideology, which has been proved once again by the results of the Village Committee elections.

Saha on Tuesday said that he had earlier also predicted that the NDA would get more than 90% of the seats, and that is what happened. “We are being told repeatedly here that we have worked as we have done before. We went to the elections and got more than what we expected. This is good for Tripura, and in the future, we hope that we will work together in the plains and hills and for the development of Tripura,” said Saha.

Saha's Message to the Opposition

He said, “I will tell the opposition the same thing again and again: they need to think about why this is happening to them. So, of course, their thinking or the ideology they believe in—that people will not accept you in any situation--has been proven. It is being proven again and again. So, it is their business; they will understand.”

Saha said that everyone knows what people really want, what people need, and what they expect from the government or the various levels of government institutions. “So, the opposition does not understand them. They are talking about the traditional hopes that they have been talking about. These are already backdated now. These will not be able to come in the future under any circumstances. I said yesterday that whenever they lose, they will only lose after losing. Whenever they lose, they blame the EVMs and the Election Commission. And they have repeated the same in the aftermath of the declaration of the VC elections,” he added.

A Glimpse of 'New Tripura' Vision

Earlier on October 6, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed satisfaction over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Village Committee elections, stating that the results were on expected lines and a reflection of the collective vision to build an inclusive "New Tripura".

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Saha said that the alliance's strong showing was anticipated well in advance. "Look, this was expected. We had stated earlier as well that we would achieve good results in the VC elections, and the NDA would perform strongly. The results are turning out exactly on those lines," Saha said.

Highlighting the future outlook of the state, the Chief Minister noted that the electoral outcome indicates positive times ahead for the people of Tripura. "I believe the coming days will be very good for Tripura. We want to build a 'New Tripura' by taking everyone along--indigenous communities (Janajati), general communities (Jati), Manipuris, and minorities. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi also envisions the same, and I believe these results are a glimpse of that vision being realised," he added. (ANI)