Patiala House Court ordered the release of 13 students arrested during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Five were released on surety bonds and eight on personal bonds. The court had granted bail to all 17 arrested students on Monday.

Patiala House Court on Tuesday ordered the release of 5 students on Rs 15,000 surety bonds and eight students on personal bonds. They were granted bail by the court on Monday.

Delhi Police had arrested a total of 17 students and a freelance journalist on Monday during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The remaining 4 women accused were ordered to be released on Monday night.

Details of the Release Order

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj ordered the release of Samarth Sinthe gh, Rudra Pratap Singh, Anuj Bhagat, Aman Aggarwal and Gajender Singh after accepting the surety bonds furnished by them.

Advocate Saimon Farooque, Mohd. Azam Khan appeared for some of the students. They submitted that the remaining 8 accused are from outside of Delhi. They are not able to furnish surety at present due to their financial difficulties. They may be released on personal bonds subject to furnishing the surety bonds. Otherwise, the purpose of bail will be defeated.

After hearing the submissions of counsel, the court ordered the release of the remaining 8 accused, namely Dharmender, Rohit, Adarsh, Sunny Deol, Brajesh Pandey, Sheikh Yunus, Adnan Barmare and Buddhashil Thaware.

The court accepted their personal bonds till the next date of hearing. The court ordered their release from Tihar Jail subject to the condition that they will furnish surety bonds within 15 days of release.

Police Custody Extension Denied

All the accused persons were produced from judicial custody. The investigating officer moved an application seeking extension of judicial custody for 13 days. The application was rejected, saying that all the accused have been granted bail by the court on October 5.

Bail Conditions and Case Details

The students were granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety of the like amount, subject to conditions including non-interference with the investigation, regular appearance before the court and not leaving the country without prior permission.

The case relates to an FIR registered at Parlan I Amant Street Police Station under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The arrest documents placed before the court also referred to CCTV footage as electronic evidence in support of the investigation.