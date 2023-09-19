Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Ambani family celebrates at Antilia (PHOTOS)

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    Antilia, the Ambanis' residence, was adorned with breathtaking floral decorations and exquisite installations, setting the stage for a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. 

    article_image1

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their lavish residence, Antilia, with great fervour. Antilia, the Ambanis' residence, was adorned with breathtaking floral decorations and exquisite installations, setting the stage for a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. 

    article_image2

    Mukesh Ambani showcased his ethnic flair with impeccable fashion sense. Draped in a pristine white kurta set, he tastefully layered it with a contrasting traditional jacket, embodying a sense of timeless tradition and sophistication. His attire harmonized perfectly with the festive ambience, reflecting his deep appreciation for the cultural significance of the occasion. Following suit, their younger son, Anant Ambani, embraced traditional attire with a vibrant orange ensemble.

    article_image3

    The highlight of the festivities was Nita Ambani, who made a spectacular entrance. She graced the occasion in a resplendent orange saree that radiated elegance and grace, capturing the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi's festive spirit. Her vibrant silk saree featured intricate detailing, exuding timeless charm. To elevate her festive look, she adorned herself with exquisite emerald and diamond jewellery, adding a touch of regal opulence to her ensemble.

    article_image4

    As is customary, the Ambani residence welcomed notable figures from Bollywood and other domains, promising a star-studded gathering to mark Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia also attracted several prominent politicians, including Raj Thackeray.

