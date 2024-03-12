From neglect to glory: Gujarat celebrates before-and-after beauty of Kochrab Ashram

Marking the 94th anniversary of the Dandi March, which commenced from the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi emphasized the importance of preserving heritage, stating that a nation failing to do so loses its future.

Photo credit - X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat on Tuesday (March 12), revealed the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launched the Rs 1,200-crore master plan for the Gandhi Ashram Memorial at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

Photo credit - X

Marking the 94th anniversary of the Dandi March, which commenced from the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi emphasized the importance of preserving heritage, and said that a nation failing to do so loses its future.

Photo credit - X

The Kochrab Ashram, established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1915, played a crucial role in promoting Gandhian principles and fostering ideals such as satyagraha, self-sufficiency, and Swadeshi.

Photo credit - X

The ashram, a colonial-style building with a white-washed façade, served as a center for students to practice Gandhian principles and work towards the upliftment of society. Over time, it lost its luster, necessitating a significant revamp to transform it into a center of heritage and knowledge.

Photo credit - X

The newly revitalized ashram includes modern preservation techniques for Mahatma Gandhi's belongings and historical documents. The premises also feature enhanced lighting to allow visitors to experience the cultural heritage during the evening. Additionally, an activity center for youngsters has been added into the revamped ashram.

Photo credit - X

During his visit, PM Modi recalled Gandhi Ji's time at the Kochrab Ashram before shifting to Sabarmati.