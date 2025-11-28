Agartala Government Medical College's Dr. Shankar Chakraborty was honoured in Hyderabad. He later discussed healthcare upgrades for Tripura, echoing CM Dr. Manik Saha's push to improve state health infrastructure and rank AGMC among India's top 10.

Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of the Agartala Government Medical College & Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Agartala, was felicitated by the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during the Telangana-North East Connect Phase-II, a techno-cultural festival held in Hyderabad. Dr. Chakraborty, while speaking to ANI, said, "Receiving this honour from the Governor was a historic achievement for Tripura's premier medical institution."

He further informed that along with him, AGMC Medical Superintendent Dr. Anup Kumar Saha, Dr. Sanjib Kr. Debbarma and Dr. Partha Pratim Saha from Devalok Hospital were also present at the event in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Dr. Chakraborty added that during the visit, he also toured AIG Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and NIMS Hospital, where he discussed improving the quality of public healthcare services. He exchanged views on modernising systems, enhancing service delivery, and adopting advanced practices to strengthen patient care in Tripura.

Tripura Aims to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure

Earlier this month, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that the state government is working on improving the health system infrastructure in the state with priority and emphasised that work should be done to bring the Agartala Government Medical College within the top 10 across the country. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of enhancing the confidence and skill development of doctors.

New Infrastructure Initiatives

CM Saha said this after laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, highlighting the importance of this initiative. The projects inaugurated include the Critical Care Building (CCB), Communicable Disease Centre (CDC), a 20-bed special ward at GBP Hospital, and the Inter-Departmental Call Management System (IDCMS).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister, stated that there are currently 400 seats available for the MBBS course in the state's medical colleges. "Students will have to score better in the examinations in medical colleges. GB Hospital, TMC Hospital, and other district hospitals are performing quite well now. I have information that some brokers are sitting in GB Hospital or TMC Hospital. Their job is to influence patients and send them to outside hospitals. Therefore, measures are being taken to trap them," he said.

Providing further information, the Chief Minister stated that eight hip replacements have been performed in the state so far. (ANI)