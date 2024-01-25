Fort tour, roadshow & more: A look at President Emmanuel Macron's India itinerary

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the Republic Day chief guest this year, is slated to arrive in Jaipur on Thursday. He is expected to visit various tourist spots in the city and participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest for India’s 75th Republic Day, is set to land in Jaipur on Thursday (January 25). Today, Macron will begin his two-day visit to India by enjoying the splendour of the pink city of Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Macron on a roadshow and tour of a few historical monuments.

President Macron’s aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2:30 pm on Thursday and he will depart for Delhi at around 8:50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. He is scheduled to see Amer Fort, Jantar Mantara, and Hawa Mahal after arriving. He is also reported to be going to a cultural event that is happening in Amer Fort. In his nearly six-hour stay in Jaipur, Macron will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a road show before the two leaders hold wide-ranging talks at the luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace on the diplomatic relations between India and France. A photo op has been planned at the Hawa Mahal. Both PM Modi and Macron are likely to visit a handicraft shop and a tea shop during the visit.

It is anticipated that the negotiations would also touch on India's planned acquisition of three Scorpene submarines and 26 Rafale-M (marine variant) combat aircraft. PM Modi and Macron are expected to start their discussions at 7:15 p.m., while the roadshow is planned to begin in the Jantar Mantar area at 6 p.m. The day will end at Rambagh Palace where PM Modi will host a private dinner for Macron. After that, the French President will head to Delhi for the Republic Day parade. He is scheduled to take part in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday, January 26, starting at 10:30 am, at Kartavya Path in Delhi.