Financial help for women in West Bengal: Lakshmi bhandar and widow pension explained

In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government provides financial assistance to women through the Widow Pension scheme. Women aged 25 to 60 benefit from Lakshmi Bhandar, while widows can receive a separate allowance.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme is one of the many schemes of the state government. In this scheme, women receive Rs 1000 and Scheduled women receive Rs 1200. The state government has many other projects. Apart from Lakshmi's treasure, there are many other projects including old age allowance, widow allowance to youth project.

There are various projects like Kanyashree, Taruner Swapna, Shikkhashree Project, Yubashree, Karmasree. There are Sabuj Sathi, Jogyashree, Krishak Bandhu projects. The residents of the state receive money every month in all these projects. The state has brought all these projects keeping in mind everyone from women to men, young men to young women.

Lakshmi Bhandar project is the most famous among all these projects. Women between the ages of 25 and 60 in the state receive a fixed amount of money every month under this project.

Do you know, along with Lakshmi's treasure, the state government is giving Rs 1000 to the women of the state. Know what is that project. The state government gives money to the women of the state under the Widow Pension Scheme. It has been launched since 2010. Financial assistance is provided to widowed women.

Permanent residents of West Bengal get the benefit of this project or those who have lived in this state for more than 10 years get this allowance. Death certificate of deceased husband and any of his identity cards are mandatory to apply for Widow Pension Scheme.

Documents like Voter ID card, PAN card, Aadhaar card, Income certificate, Ration card, Husband's death certificate, Deceased husband's ID have to be submitted. Along with Lakshmi Bhandar, the state government is giving Rs 1000 to the women of the state under this project.

Widow Pension Scheme has to be applied locally. The camp is happening again in December. You can apply there. Or you can apply online for the Widow Pension Scheme. Currently, the state government has come up with various such projects for the residents of the state.

