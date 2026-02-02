- Home
Faridabad Weather LATEST Update: Light rain, fog, and cold winds are expected in Faridabad on February 2. After record rainfall in January, will the temperature and AQI be affected? Get the latest Faridabad weather update
Weather
The weather in Faridabad on Feb 2, 2026, will be a bit damp. Partly cloudy skies and light drizzle may persist all day. Light fog will be seen in the morning, with temps around 8-10°C.
Temperature
- 8 AM: Temp 9°C, light clouds and fog. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 km/h.
- 2 PM: Temp will rise to 18°C, but drizzle will keep it cool, humidity 70-80%.
- 6 PM: Temp 12°C, strong winds at 20 km/h. Night minimum of 8°C.
IMD
The IMD has issued a yellow alert. The rain may continue from Jan 31 to Feb 2. The min temp was 8°C due to heavy January rains. The weather is likely to clear up from Feb 3.
Rain
Rain may cause traffic jams and waterlogging, especially in railway underpasses. Pollution levels will be normal. Travelers should carry warm clothes and an umbrella.
Rain in February
Faridabad gets an average of 33 mm of rain in February. In 2026, an active western disturbance is causing unusual cold and the effect of mountain snowfall in the NCR.
