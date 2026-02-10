According to EPFO rules, pension eligibility depends entirely on your 'Pensionable Service'. If your total service is less than 10 years, you are not entitled to a monthly pension. In this case, you can withdraw your pension amount as a lump sum using Form 10C.

But as soon as you complete 10 years of service, you automatically become eligible for a pension. After this, you cannot withdraw a lump sum from the pension fund; you will only receive a monthly pension after the age of 58.