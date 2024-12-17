End-of-year boost: Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000 each in 12 lakh accounts; all you need to know

The first installment of Rs 60,000 will be deposited today into the bank accounts of 1.2 million people registered under the housing scheme. Those whose names are on the final list will receive the first installment of the Banglar Bari project by 2024.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Smiles bloom on the faces of the middle class. The first installment of 60,000 rupees will be deposited into the bank accounts of 1.2 million people in the state on December 17.

The first installment of Rs 60,000 will be deposited today into the bank accounts of 1.2 million people in the state who have registered under the housing scheme.

Most importantly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself will inaugurate this project by distributing the first installment from Nabanna.

It has been learned that those whose names are on the final list of the Banglar Bari project will receive their first installment by 2024.

It has been estimated that about 1.2 million families, comprising approximately 5 million people in the state, will benefit from the Banglar Bari project.

Previously, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 60% of the house construction cost was provided by the central government, and the remaining 40% came from the state.

However, funding from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was discontinued after 2022. Following this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would provide all the funds for the Banglar Bari project.

