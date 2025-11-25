Ahead of the Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the temple trust shared a poetic tribute to Lord Ram. PM Modi arrived in the city to hoist the flag, a symbolic act marking the temple's completion and ushering in a new cultural era.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared a poetic tribute to Lord Ram ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred city of Ayodhya.

In a post on X, the trust wrote, "Kosalpuri's pleasant larynx arrows. Bhupavali-Mukutmani Nripati Jahan Raghubir. On the banks of the river Saryu is the very pleasant Ayodhyapuri, where the Mahipalmandali-crowned King Ram is." https://x.com/ShriRamTeerthstatus/1993154984469578230

"On the banks of the Sarayu River lies the exceedingly beautiful city of Ayodhya, where Raja Ram, the crown jewel among earthly rulers, reigns," the post further added.

PM Modi Arrives in Ayodhya for Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!"

PM's Itinerary: Visits to Sacred Temples

At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir.

After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Dhwajarohan Ceremony to Mark Temple's Completion

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

Significance of the Day

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.