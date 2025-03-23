Drivers, conductors get respite! Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave protection advisory

Read Full Gallery

As the impact of the heat increases in Tamil Nadu, the government has issued guidelines for the safety of transport workers and passengers. Various instructions have been given, including drinking water facilities, ORS supply, and bus maintenance.

Heat wave in Tamil Nadu: The impact of the heat is increasing day by day in Tamil Nadu. As a result, people are afraid to go out, and transport workers are the most affected. Operating non-air-conditioned buses in the scorching sun is a very difficult task. In this situation, guidelines have been issued for transport workers and passengers to protect themselves from the heat. K. Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government Transport Department, has issued a circular to the 8 Managing Directors of Transport Corporations in Tamil Nadu,



Transport workers affected by the heat

1. Adequate drinking water and buttermilk should be provided at the workplaces of Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporations, i.e., bus stands, timekeeper rooms, restaurants, rest rooms, etc. These should be easily accessible to all employees. 2. To ensure the quality of drinking water, the RO water machines of the transport corporations should be properly maintained and cleaned to ensure proper functioning. 3. Drivers, conductors, and other staff should drink water at least once every hour.

Transport workers' protection

4. All drivers, conductors, and staff should be provided with ORS packets to help replenish the body's water content by drinking them in severe heat conditions. At least one packet should be taken during work hours. 5. Employees, especially those exposed to direct heat, should wear hats to protect their heads. 6. If symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as fainting, headache, and excessive sweating appear, the manager should be informed immediately and necessary action should be taken.



Instructions for driver and conductor

7. First aid kits containing medicines and materials needed for heat-related illnesses should be kept in every workshop, other work areas, and bus stands. Employees should be trained in how to use them. 8. Ensure that the air conditioning in the buses is working. The buses should be maintained in such a way that the ventilation is smooth. 9. Checking the cooling systems of buses - Radiators and coolant levels should be continuously monitored. Drivers should record any overheating problems in the log books. Action should be taken to fix them immediately.

Advice to provide rest

10. Damaged fans should be repaired in rest rooms, offices and workshops. 11. The places where drivers and conductors rest should be maintained with adequate ventilation and light to be comfortable. 12. Drivers and conductors should be given adequate rest during severe heat hours to avoid prolonged exposure to heat. 13. Shade should be provided at bus stands and other standing places to protect drivers, conductors and passengers from direct heat.

Follow precautionary measures

14. Heat safety awareness - Employees should be continuously advised on heat protection through office announcements, meetings and information exchanges. Therefore, the Managing Directors of Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporations must ensure that these measures are implemented and adhered to. Additional Chief Secretary of the Government Transport Department K. Phanindra Reddy said in the circular that by following these precautionary measures, a safe and comfortable working environment can be created for all employees during the summer season.

Latest Videos