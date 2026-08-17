Did You Know Why These Parts of West Bengal Celebrate Independence Day on August 18?
India celebrated Independence on August 15, 1947, but parts of Malda and Murshidabad in West Bengal commemorate August 18, when boundary uncertainty ended and they were confirmed as Indian territory.
Independence Day Came Later for These Districts
While India celebrates Independence Day on August 15, parts of West Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts have a unique historical connection with August 18. In 1947, uncertainty over their future delayed celebrations in these areas. The final confirmation of their inclusion in India gave August 18 special significance.
The Confusion After August 15, 1947
As India became independent, the fate of several border districts remained unclear because the Radcliffe Award, which divided Bengal, had not yet been publicly announced. People in Malda and Murshidabad were uncertain about whether their areas would fall in India or Pakistan. This uncertainty shaped the unusual local history of Independence Day celebrations.
Lord Mountbatten and the Delayed Boundary Decision
Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, was closely associated with the final stages of Partition and the transfer of power. The Radcliffe Award was kept secret until after Independence Day to avoid disrupting the transfer of power. Its delayed announcement left several communities waiting to learn which side of the new border they would belong to.
Murshidabad's Unexpected Turn
Murshidabad's Muslim-majority population and its earlier administrative developments had created expectations that it could become part of Pakistan. However, the final Radcliffe Award placed most of the district in India. The confirmation changed the mood in the region and became a defining moment in its local memory.
Malda Also Waited for the Final Verdict
Malda too experienced uncertainty as the border was being finalised. The final boundary decision divided the old district, with some areas going to East Pakistan while the larger remaining portion stayed with India. The announcement brought clarity and marked the end of days of uncertainty for residents.
Why August 18 Still Holds Special Meaning
Once the final boundary details became clear, people in these areas could celebrate their place in independent India with certainty. August 18 therefore came to be remembered as a symbolic second Independence Day in parts of Malda and Murshidabad. The tradition reflects one of the many complex regional stories behind India's Partition and freedom.
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