A diamond necklace and significant gold jewellery were stolen from a locked Indore home. Police are investigating, using CCTV footage showing masked suspects to trace the thieves.

Diamond Necklace Gold Ornaments Stolen From Locked Indore Residence

Jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, including a diamond necklace and around 17 tolas (approximately 198 grams) of gold ornaments, was allegedly stolen from a locked house in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said. Police have formed two teams to investigate the case.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Annapurna police station on Thursday night when the complainant, identified as Indu Jain, had locked her house and gone out. When she returned late at night, she found that the lock had been broken and valuables were missing, following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

DCP Narendra Rawat said that a case was immediately registered on the basis of a written complaint from the victim late Thursday night and began an investigation into the matter. “A victim, identified as Indu Jain, submitted a written complaint that she had gone out of her house; when returned found locks were broken and carried out the theft. Three to four people can be seen in the CCTV footage, wearing masks. According to the complainant, a diamond necklace and some gold and silver ornaments were stolen. A case was registered, and two police teams were constituted to trace the accused and investigate the matter,” DCP Rawat said.

He further said that the CCTV cameras were being examined, and the footage was found in which the movements of the suspects could be seen. The police would reveal the case soon. Providing details of the stolen valuables, the DCP said, “The complainant has reported the theft of a diamond necklace and gold jewellery weighing approximately 17 tolas. Two to three masked thieves are visible in the CCTV footage. We are currently collecting detailed information on the matter and also about the jewellery and diamond set from the complainant, including where they were purchased.” The police were working to trace the accused and would crack the case soon, he added.