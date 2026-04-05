Weather across Delhi-NCR remains unsettled due to an active western disturbance. Over the past few days, residents have experienced dense cloud cover, occasional light showers, and gusty winds. Although a yellow alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department, rainfall has largely been scattered and mild rather than widespread.

For April 5, skies are expected to stay cloudy with a possibility of thunderstorms by evening. However, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued, indicating relatively moderate weather activity despite the overcast conditions.