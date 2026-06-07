Former BJP MLA A G Sampath joined TVK, citing disillusionment with the saffron party's failure to understand Tamil Nadu's sentiments. Former DMK MLA Karunanidhi and Actress Joy Cresenta also joined the new political outfit.

'No democracy within BJP': A G Sampath joins TVK

Former MLA and BJP leader A G Sampath on Saturday said he joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after becoming disillusioned with the Bharatiya Janata Party as it failed to understand the "sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu."

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Speaking to ANI, Sampath said he had initially joined the BJP believing it would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, but later felt the party lacked internal democracy. "It is true that I joined the BJP with the belief that it would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and bring positive change to the state. The primary reason for that attraction was Annamalai," Sampath said. However, he alleged that there was no democracy within the BJP and accused the party of failing to understand the sentiments of Tamil Nadu's people. "There is no democracy within the BJP today, and the party has failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. I have always been a follower of Annamalai, and it was only because of him that I continued my journey in the BJP until now. Those within the BJP not only hurt Annamalai emotionally but also caused immense hardship to party functionaries like us. That is why I resigned from the BJP immediately after Annamalai left," he said.

Former DMK MLA, actress also join TVK

Former DMK MLA Karunanidhi also expressed happiness over becoming part of TVK and praised its governance vision. "Yes, I am very happy. It's good, I am very happy to join the TVK. The governance is good. For the people, by the people... giving good service to the people. Transparent government. So that is why I joined TVK," he said.

Separately, Actress Joy Cresenta also joined TVK and said her primary objective was to support women. "Yes, I have officially joined TVK. So, I'm happy to share this. I just want to support lots of women. So that is my main motto," Cresenta told ANI.

TVK MLA P Venkataramanan expressed excitement, saying, "It was an honourable program. We feel very excited, very happy." (ANI)