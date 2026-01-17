Jammu and Kashmir continues to face extreme cold. Water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, have frozen due to sub-zero temperatures. The IMD has said that a western disturbance is moving towards the region and is expected to affect the valley from January 17 onwards.

This may bring light snowfall and rain, adding to the already severe winter conditions in the region.

Slight relief expected in parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is currently under the grip of cold wave and dense fog in many areas. However, the IMD has indicated that some relief may be possible in the coming days.

Due to the effect of a weak western disturbance, partial cloud cover may appear over northern and western Rajasthan on January 17 and 18. This could lead to a slight rise of two to three degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours, offering limited relief from the cold wave.

Himachal Pradesh to see snowfall after long dry spell

After nearly three months of dry weather, parts of Himachal Pradesh may finally see some snowfall. IMD officials said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect higher regions from Friday night.

Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from IMD Himachal Pradesh said weather conditions remained dry over the past 24 hours, but light to moderate snowfall is possible in a few places.

The disturbance is expected to mainly affect higher-altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. Light snowfall may continue in these regions until January 19, along with light rain at isolated places.