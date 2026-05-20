A severe heatwave warning has been issued for eastern Maharashtra, with temperatures in Vidarbha likely to cross 47°C. The IMD has also issued alerts for several parts of Northwest and Central India, including an orange alert for Delhi.

IMD Issues Nationwide Heatwave Alert

A severe heatwave warning has been issued for the next three days across several parts of eastern Maharashtra. Meteorological expert Shrikant predicted that the temperatures would remain on the higher side for the next week, and Vidarbha may remain under heatwave conditions. Speaking to ANI Meteorologist Shrikant said, "The Vidarbha region is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave with temperatures already reaching 46.5 degrees Celsius... We are expecting severe heatwave conditions today onwards, with temperatures potentially crossing 47 degrees Celsius in some areas, especially areas like Amravati, Wardha... We have issued a warning for a severe heatwave for the next 3 days... The temperatures may remain on the higher side for the next week, and Vidarbha may remain under heatwave conditions, and we are expecting temperatures over 47 degrees for the first 3 days..."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions likely to persist for at least a week. Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, "The regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week--that is, for the next 7 days."

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State-wise Alert Zones

He further detailed the state-wise alert zones, saying, "Heatwave warnings have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as the Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra."

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, "In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a 'warm night' warning has been issued, and due to this, an 'orange alert' has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an 'orange alert' has also been issued." He also warned of humid conditions in eastern and southern regions, saying, "In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days."

Delhi-NCR Forecast

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further. "Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days."

Rainfall Expected in South and Northeast India

On rainfall patterns, Shrivastav added, "Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall." (ANI)