Delhi Weather Latest Update: IMD Warns of Rain, Strong Winds, Dense Fog Today
Delhi-NCR is set for a wet and windy February 3, with rain, strong winds and dense fog likely. Check IMD alerts, temperature trends, and what the coming days may bring ahead next.
Per the IMD, Delhi-NCR's weather will shift on Feb 3, 2026. Expect light to moderate morning rain and cloudy skies all day, making it feel colder.
The IMD reports strong winds of 55-60 km/h from the northwest, making it feel colder. Delhi's max temp will be near 21°C and min near 9°C, with colder nights expected.
Dense morning fog in Delhi could reduce visibility, affecting traffic and flights. An active Western Disturbance brings rain to North India, with alerts in 9 states.
Unlike Delhi, Mumbai will have clear weather with temps up to 29°C. Lucknow will be cloudy and cool. North India remains cold and damp, with ongoing snowfall in hilly regions.
IMD advises caution: drive slowly, use fog lights. Kids and elderly should wear warm clothes. Farmers should protect crops. Light rain and clouds likely on Feb 4-5.
