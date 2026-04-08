The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for April 8, warning of continued unstable weather. The day is expected to remain cloudy, with intermittent spells of light rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds between 30–50 kmph, along with lightning activity, are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will stay relatively low, with the maximum hovering around 25–26°C and the minimum between 16–17°C. Brief rain spells may also occur in the morning, keeping the overall atmosphere cool and breezy.