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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Sees Coolest April Day in 3 Years; IMD Warns of Heat Comeback
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR saw an unusually cool April day after sudden rain and gusty winds disrupted rising temperatures. While the pleasant weather continues briefly, a sharp return of heat is already on the horizon
Sudden Rain Brings Rare April Chill
Delhi experienced its coolest April day in nearly three years on April 7, as steady rainfall and strong winds transformed the city’s weather. Dark, overcast skies persisted through the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 50–56 kmph. The dip in temperature offered much-needed relief from early summer heat, making conditions feel more like late winter than peak April. Weather stations across Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam, Ridge, and Ayanagar recorded light but consistent rainfall, contributing to the noticeable drop in mercury.
April 8 Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for April 8, warning of continued unstable weather. The day is expected to remain cloudy, with intermittent spells of light rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds between 30–50 kmph, along with lightning activity, are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will stay relatively low, with the maximum hovering around 25–26°C and the minimum between 16–17°C. Brief rain spells may also occur in the morning, keeping the overall atmosphere cool and breezy.
Heatwave Conditions Set to Return Soon
This spell of pleasant weather is expected to be short-lived. From April 9 onwards, skies will gradually clear, allowing temperatures to rise sharply once again. By mid-week, maximum temperatures may climb up to 37°C, while minimum temperatures could settle around 20–21°C. As the western disturbance weakens, rainfall activity will decline across Delhi and neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The region is likely to transition quickly back to dry and warmer conditions, signaling the return of typical summer heat.
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