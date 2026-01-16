An Israeli Air Force helicopter crashed in Gush Etzion during a mid-air recovery operation after its towing harnesses failed. The disabled Yanshuf helicopter was being airlifted by a Yasur transport helicopter when it fell near residential areas.

A dramatic incident involving the Israeli Air Force unfolded on Friday morning when a military helicopter crashed during a recovery operation in the Gush Etzion area. Shocking video footage of the incident has since surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and concern.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a Yasur heavy transport helicopter, also known as the CH-53 Sea Stallion, was attempting to recover another helicopter when the accident occurred.

Disabled helicopter was being airlifted

The helicopter that crashed, known as the Yanshuf or 'Owl' helicopter, had made an emergency landing earlier this week due to poor weather conditions. It had been stuck in the Etzion Brigade sector for several days.

Because the area could not be accessed by ground vehicles, the Air Force decided to carry out an aerial recovery. The plan involved lifting the disabled helicopter using cables attached to the belly of the Yasur helicopter.

Harness failure during mid-air operation

During the recovery flight, the harnesses used to tow the Yanshuf helicopter reportedly came loose. As a result, the helicopter fell from the air and crashed to the ground.

The crash happened close to residential areas, raising fears of what could have gone wrong. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no civilians were harmed.

“This could have ended very differently,” officials acknowledged, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

No casualties reported

The IDF confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident. Both aircrew members and people on the ground were safe.

The Air Force said the aircraft involved were disabled at the time of the incident and that the crash occurred during the recovery phase, not during combat or training operations.

Air Force orders full investigation

Following the incident, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, ordered the formation of a military investigation committee.

The probe will examine whether the crash was caused by a rare technical failure in the cargo harness system or whether the load was deliberately released by the pilot due to a loss of control during flight.

Public reactions flood social media

The video of the crash triggered strong reactions on social media platform X. Some users suggested a technical malfunction, while others criticised the Air Force’s handling of the operation. A few voices defended the Air Force, stating that releasing the load may have been a necessary safety decision.

Despite the criticism, officials stressed that safety procedures were followed and that lessons would be learned from the incident.

As investigators work to determine the exact cause, the incident has raised serious questions about equipment safety and recovery procedures. The findings of the investigation are expected to guide future operations and prevent similar incidents.