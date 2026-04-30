Parts of Delhi were lashed by rain and hail during the evening. Areas near the Delhi-Noida border saw heavy showers along with strong gusty winds.

Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced rough weather. Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district reported a hailstorm, while rain and strong winds affected several other parts of the city.

📽️WATCH | Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/QZAC3vzy8W — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 30, 2026

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Several parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall and hailstorm this evening. Visuals from Noida Sector 11. pic.twitter.com/Ad6S562g62 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

New Delhi/Ghaziabad - The weather in Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, has undergone a pleasant change today. Dark clouds have covered the sky, accompanied by strong gusty winds and hail in several areas. The atmosphere has become much cooler and more comfortable, providing welcome… pic.twitter.com/QO43VtLaHR — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 30, 2026

The sudden spell cooled temperatures and provided instant relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the region.

IMD issues alerts

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Delhi. It warned of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

For Noida and Ghaziabad, the weather office issued an orange alert, forecasting heavier rain, thunderstorms and stronger winds during the evening.

Residents have also been advised to stay alert as dust storms may occur in the coming days.