Hailstorm In Delhi: Dramatic Videos Show Rain, Strong Winds Sweep Across NCR (WATCH)
Delhi-NCR received rain, strong winds and hailstorm on Thursday evening, bringing major relief from intense heat. Hail was reported in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Sahibabad, with dramatic videos going viral online. IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi
Sudden weather change cools Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Thursday evening as rain, strong winds and hailstorm swept across several areas. After days of intense heat, the sudden downpour brought much-needed relief to residents.
Dark clouds gathered quickly over the national capital and nearby cities. Soon, showers began in many parts of Delhi, while hail was reported in several localities.
Delhi weather these days , sunshine, rain, and surprise olas all in one episode .🌧️ #Delhirainspic.twitter.com/qEVkhJ7fE6
— निवेश नीति (@niveshniti_) April 30, 2026
Videos of hailstones falling in Delhi and nearby areas quickly spread across social media.
Hailstorm hits Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad
Parts of Delhi were lashed by rain and hail during the evening. Areas near the Delhi-Noida border saw heavy showers along with strong gusty winds.
Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced rough weather. Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district reported a hailstorm, while rain and strong winds affected several other parts of the city.
📽️WATCH | Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/QZAC3vzy8W
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 30, 2026
#BREAKING : Hailstorm Lashes Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad Sees Heavy Hailfall
A sudden change in weather hit Delhi-NCR as hailstorms were reported in multiple areas.#DelhiNCR#Hailstorm#WeatherUpdate#GhaziabadNews#RainAlertpic.twitter.com/eiHF5j0ohd
— upuknews (@upuknews1) April 30, 2026
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Several parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall and hailstorm this evening. Visuals from Noida Sector 11. pic.twitter.com/Ad6S562g62
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026
#Hailstorm#delhirains#weatherpic.twitter.com/5UmMpNRgFg
— Kaushal (@bethecynosure2) April 30, 2026
The National Capital Region (Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida) witnessed rain accompanied by ominous #thunder and #hailstones; the weather has turned pleasant, offering relief from the summer heat#weather#ncrweahter#delhiweather#todayweather#NCRWeather#Delhipic.twitter.com/wjdGZhUVTu
— SANJEEV CHAUHAN (@SanjeevCrime) April 30, 2026
New Delhi/Ghaziabad - The weather in Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, has undergone a pleasant change today. Dark clouds have covered the sky, accompanied by strong gusty winds and hail in several areas. The atmosphere has become much cooler and more comfortable, providing welcome… pic.twitter.com/QO43VtLaHR
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 30, 2026
The sudden spell cooled temperatures and provided instant relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the region.
IMD issues alerts
The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Delhi. It warned of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour.
For Noida and Ghaziabad, the weather office issued an orange alert, forecasting heavier rain, thunderstorms and stronger winds during the evening.
Residents have also been advised to stay alert as dust storms may occur in the coming days.
Why the weather changed so suddenly
According to the IMD, a western disturbance is responsible for this sudden change.
A cyclonic circulation remains active over north Pakistan and adjoining Kashmir. This system is interacting with several troughs and low-pressure circulations across northern India.
Another upper air cyclonic circulation is active over southeast Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas, helping to pull moisture into the region.
Together, these systems have created ideal conditions for thunderstorms, rain and hail across Delhi-NCR.
More weather changes ahead
The weather department has said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 2.
This could bring more weather activity across northern India over the next few days.
Maximum temperatures are also expected to drop by one to two degrees Celsius, offering partial relief from the ongoing heat.
Heatwave continues elsewhere
While Delhi-NCR enjoys cooler weather, heatwave conditions are expected in other parts of India.
The IMD has warned that isolated areas of Vidarbha may face heatwave conditions on April 29.
A longer spell is likely over West Rajasthan from May 1 to May 3.
Hot and humid weather is also expected in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Coastal Karnataka.
Relief, but stay cautious
The rain has certainly brought smiles to many faces in Delhi-NCR. However, changing weather can also lead to sudden strong winds, lightning and poor visibility.
People are advised to remain cautious, especially while travelling during thunderstorms.
For now, Delhi-NCR residents can enjoy a welcome break from the summer heat.
(With inputs from agencies)
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