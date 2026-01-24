Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) saw a clear change in weather on January 23 as light rainfall was recorded across many areas. The rain marked the impact of a western disturbance moving across north India. Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and a sharp drop in comfort levels were noticed through the day, bringing a clear winter chill back to the region.

Weather officials said Delhi-NCR lies on the outer edge of this weather system. Even so, its effect has been strong enough to lower temperatures and change daily conditions across the capital and nearby cities.