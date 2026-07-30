Farooq Abdullah urged the UN Human Rights Commission to visit PoJK and questioned the Indian govt's silence on the issue. This comes after reports of deadly violence where 14 people were allegedly killed by Pakistani security forces during protests.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and assess the difficulties being faced by people in the region.

Speaking on the issue, Abdullah said he had also appealed to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the country to engage in dialogue on the matter, questioning why no such discussions were being held despite their assertion that the territory is part of India. "I have urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit the region, assess the difficulties being faced there, and try to resolve those issues. I have also appealed to the country's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who assert that the territory is a part of us, asking why they do not engage in dialogue regarding it. I have not heard any statement from them on this matter," said Abdullah.

Deadly Clashes and Rising Tensions

Farooq Abdullah's reaction comes after 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed.

Eyewitness Alleges Forces Opened Fire

In a video message, Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the movement, said that the security forces targeted protesters and said several young people lost their lives in the firing. "Today, the forces from Pakistan opened fire on our innocent youths. As a result, 14 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder, Omar Nazir Kashmiri. Other martyrs include a companion from Khaigala, one from Kotli city, one from Tattapani, one from Banja-Baspoor, one from Chhota Gala, and one from Haveli. In total, 14 have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Almost two dozen others are injured," Aslam said in the video message.

JAAC (Joint Awami Action Committee) claimed that the number of people killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67, referring to the deceased as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement. The claimed death toll has not been independently verified.

Political Grievances and Spreading Unrest

Protest leaders in PoJK have complained that the current electoral process has been manipulated to influence outcomes, undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions and also accused the authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has spread to Mirpur after the deadly violence in Rawalakot, with several social media accounts alleging that Pakistani security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests. According to reports, several protesters have been killed in the incident. (ANI)