2 5 Image Credit : Getty

Today's temperature and heat situation in Delhi

Today, Delhi's maximum temperature will be 30°C and the minimum will be 20°C. The day will feel humid with little sunshine, but the rain will make the weather cool and pleasant. By evening, the temperature will drop further due to wind gusts and lightning. Over the next 5 days, the temperature will slowly rise, possibly reaching a high of 33°C. This rainy day will bring some relief from the summer heat.