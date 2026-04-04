Delhi Latest Weather Update: Storm Alert Issued as Strong Winds, Lightning Likely Today
Delhi is set for a dramatic weather shift today as IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Expect cloudy skies, possible light rain, and fluctuating temperatures with changing conditions ahead.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi's weather today (4 April 2026)
Today's weather in Delhi will be dominated by rain and thunderstorms. The day will start with a heavy cloud cover. Later, from afternoon into the evening, the city will likely experience stormy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. With humidity at nearly 90%, the air will feel heavy and humid. People should take precautions when going outside.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Today's temperature and heat situation in Delhi
Today, Delhi's maximum temperature will be 30°C and the minimum will be 20°C. The day will feel humid with little sunshine, but the rain will make the weather cool and pleasant. By evening, the temperature will drop further due to wind gusts and lightning. Over the next 5 days, the temperature will slowly rise, possibly reaching a high of 33°C. This rainy day will bring some relief from the summer heat.
35
Image Credit : X
Alert for stormy rain and lightning in Delhi today
The IMD has issued an alert for stormy rain and lightning today. Light rain might start from morning to noon, but the chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning are higher between afternoon and evening. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. If you are outdoors, stay in a safe place and keep away from trees or open areas. Drive carefully and avoid rivers or waterlogged areas.
45
Image Credit : ANI
Delhi's weather trend for the coming days
Here's what to expect this week:- 5 April: Max 31°C, Min 18°C, rain continues, 50% humidity.- 6 April: Max 33°C, Min 19°C, partly cloudy, 45% humidity.- 7 April: Max 33°C, Min 20°C, chance of thunderstorms, 50% humidity.- 8 April: Max 29°C, Min 18°C, heavy rain, 55% humidity.- 9 April: Max 31°C, Min 17°C, partly cloudy, 55% humidity.The week will see some temperature fluctuations with spells of rain and humidity.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Precautions and tips for Delhiites
Be careful today due to lightning, strong winds, and sudden weather changes. Avoid open spaces, trees, and electric poles when you're outside. Roads can get slippery, so drivers should maintain a slow speed. Check the weather before sending children and the elderly outdoors. Use an umbrella, raincoat, and proper footwear. Keep an eye on the drainage system to avoid waterlogging after the rain.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos