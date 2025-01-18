Delhi Election 2025: BJP manifesto promises Rs. 21,000 for pregnant women, Rs. 5,000 for first child

The BJP has promised to provide Rs. 21,000 to pregnant women and Rs. 5,000 upon the birth of their first child.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Preparations are underway for the upcoming assembly elections. All political parties are engaged in a fierce battle.

article_image2

The BJP's first manifesto was released on Friday. The manifesto includes a number of promises for women.

article_image3

This manifesto mentions financial assistance for pregnant women, along with a monthly allowance for women.

article_image4

The government would also grant a Rs 500 discount on LPG cylinders, according to the BJP politician, who added that consumers will receive two free cylinders between Diwali and Holi.

article_image5

The BJP will release its manifesto in three parts for the Delhi Assembly elections. The first part has been released.

article_image6

It mentions a bunch of promises. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, women will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500.

article_image7

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promises pregnant women a one-time cash support of Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits, in addition to Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second.

article_image8

The saffron camp has announced a subsidy of Rs 500 on LPG cylinders. A pension of Rs 2,500 per month for senior citizens.

article_image9

200 units of free electricity per month, 20,000 liters of water, and free travel passes for women on DTS and cluster buses will be provided.

article_image10

AAP has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 for women in its election manifesto. He also announced a Mahila Smriddhi Yojana under which women will receive assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

