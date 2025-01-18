Delhi Election 2025: BJP manifesto promises Rs. 21,000 for pregnant women, Rs. 5,000 for first child

The BJP has promised to provide Rs. 21,000 to pregnant women and Rs. 5,000 upon the birth of their first child.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming assembly elections. All political parties are engaged in a fierce battle.

The BJP's first manifesto was released on Friday. The manifesto includes a number of promises for women.

This manifesto mentions financial assistance for pregnant women, along with a monthly allowance for women.

The government would also grant a Rs 500 discount on LPG cylinders, according to the BJP politician, who added that consumers will receive two free cylinders between Diwali and Holi.

The BJP will release its manifesto in three parts for the Delhi Assembly elections. The first part has been released.

It mentions a bunch of promises. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, women will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promises pregnant women a one-time cash support of Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits, in addition to Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second.

The saffron camp has announced a subsidy of Rs 500 on LPG cylinders. A pension of Rs 2,500 per month for senior citizens.

200 units of free electricity per month, 20,000 liters of water, and free travel passes for women on DTS and cluster buses will be provided.

AAP has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 for women in its election manifesto. He also announced a Mahila Smriddhi Yojana under which women will receive assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

