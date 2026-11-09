Tamil Nadu emergency services reported 462 burn cases during the 48-hour Diwali festival. Across the state, 1,283 ambulances were deployed, and thousands were admitted to hospitals for trauma, assault, and firecracker-related injuries.

Diwali Emergency Response in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 462 burn-related emergency cases during the Diwali festival period between November 7 at 7 am and November 9 at 7 am, according to official emergency response data. A total of 39,634 calls were received by the 108 emergency ambulance service during the period. Of these, 6,317 calls were related to trauma, 462 to burn injuries and 1,627 to assault-related injuries. As many as 1,283 ambulances were deployed across the state to handle emergency situations during the festival.

A total of 4,098 patients were admitted to hospitals as inpatients for trauma, burn and assault-related injuries. This included 430 burn cases, 2,541 trauma cases and 1,127 assault-related cases. Two deaths were reported due to burn injuries, including one male and one child below 15 years of age. No female deaths were reported.

Hospital Admission Data

Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital recorded the highest inpatient load among the top five government hospitals, with 237 admissions, followed by Government Madurai Medical College Hospital with 206 and Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital with 185. Government Hospital, Periyar Nagar, recorded 138 inpatient admissions, while Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital reported 91 admissions. The figures cover emergency cases handled across Tamil Nadu during the 48-hour Diwali festival period.

Incidents Reported Elsewhere

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old child died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting crackers in Delhi's Narela, police said on Monday. The officials are investigating the type of explosive involved and the circumstances leading to the incident. According to Delhi Police, the child sustained injuries when the firecracker exploded in his hand. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Moreover, six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a plastic goods and wholesale shop in the Barhi area of Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Diwali night, while two people managed to escape safely. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Virendra Narve informed that the six victims included two elderly individuals, both around 70 years of age, one woman, and three young children. (ANI)

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