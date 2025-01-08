DA hike in West Bengal: How much will govt employees’ salaries increase?

DA has increased finally! Extra money in the account from April, what percentage of dearness allowance did Mamata Banerjee give?

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Dissatisfaction regarding DA had been observed among state government employees for a long time. Even though the center increased it, the state government was not willing to increase the amount. Mamata Banerjee gave good news last December. However, government employees did not receive that news this year.

But now good news is coming. The salary of government employees will increase very soon. DA will increase rapidly for state government employees. There has been a movement regarding DA for a long time. However, Mamata Banerjee clearly stated that DA would not be increased initially.

Now comes the good news. The DA of state government employees will increase by 6 percent very soon. That announcement may be made very soon. A large sum of money may enter the bank accounts of government employees next month. State government employees may receive the good news before April. They may get a 6 percent DA this time.

The last 3 percent DA was announced for the employees, now Mamata Banerjee's government is going to increase that number to 6 percent.

