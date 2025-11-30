Cyclone Ditwah Sparks Holiday Buzz: Will Schools Be Closed Across TN on December 1?
As Cyclone Ditwah approaches the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with heavy rain, no official announcement has been made regarding school holidays for Monday, December 1.
Cyclone Ditwah
As Cyclone Ditwah edges closer to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline, widespread rain and strong winds continue to impact several districts. With the weather intensifying, anxious parents and students are left wondering: Will schools remain open on Monday, December 1?
No Official Holiday Announcement Yet
Despite heavy rain across multiple regions, authorities have not issued any official notification regarding school closures for Monday.
Parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective school managements for the latest updates before sending children to class.
Districts That Declared Holidays Earlier
Several districts, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, had already declared holidays on Saturday, November 29, due to the intensifying weather.
Academic schedules were also affected in Puducherry. The Pondicherry Central University postponed all examinations slated for November 29, citing a Coast Guard advisory.
The university said revised exam dates will be communicated soon.
Chennai Schools Likely to Shut, Await Official Word
With Cyclone Ditwah moving closer to Chennai, schools in the city and surrounding districts are expected to remain closed on Monday, though an official confirmation is still awaited.
IMD Issues Red Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh, warning of intense rain and strong winds in the next 24 hours.
The cyclone has already caused devastation in Sri Lanka, where 153 people lost their lives, and 191 remain missing after severe flooding and landslides.
Rainfall & Wind Forecast for the Next 24 Hours
Under the cyclone’s influence, the following regions are likely to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall:
- Cuddalore
- Nagapattinam
- Mayiladuthurai
- Villupuram
- Chengalpattu
- Pudukkottai
- Thanjavur
- Thiruvarur
- Ariyalur
- Perambalur
- Tiruchirappalli
- Chennai
- Kancheepuram
- Tiruvallur
- Ranipet
- Puducherry & Karaikal
Wind speeds may reach 60–70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, along the north coastal stretches of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
