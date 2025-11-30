PM Modi lauded Udaipur's handicrafts in 'Mann Ki Baat', promoting 'Vocal for Local'. After he gifted a silver horse replica to Canada's PM, local artisans expressed pride, hoping for global recognition and an economic boost for the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, praised the handicrafts of Udaipur and Rajasthan and promoted the message of 'Vocal for Local'. He also hailed the craftsmanship of Udaipur artisans. The Prime Minister recently presented the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with a replica of a horse made of silver, a handicraft of Udaipur, at the G20 Summit held in South Africa.

A local artisan, Kundan Chauhan, while speaking on the 'silver horse replica' gifted to the Canadian PM, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognising and promoting the artistic culture of Udaipur on a global stage. "It is a matter of great pride for all of us businessmen and craftsmen of Udaipur that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised our unique craftsmanship in his 'Mann ki Baat' address today...When PM Modi gifted the silver horse replica to the Canadian Prime Minister, it instilled a sense of encouragement within the artisans here...It is a big deal for Udaipur that the Prime Minister gifted the Canadian PM something made by the local craftsmen here..." he said.

He highlighted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and said that it will bring immense opportunities for the locals and improve the economy of the city, following its international presentation. "The 'Vocal for Local' initiative will significantly help the economy and job opportunities for the people of Udaipur, as any such item which reaches the global scale catches the eye of the consumers.... When they realise it is from Udaipur, the chances of tourism for the purchase of craft will increase..." he stated.

After PM Modi's appreciation, a wave of happiness has sprung among the craftsmen and businessmen associated with this trade in Udaipur. The businessmen said that the Prime Minister has shown the handicrafts and the work of the craftsmen of Udaipur to the world, further stating that this will encourage the artisans to carry on the work even better. (ANI)