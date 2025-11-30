UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Sanatan culture's role in human evolution in Haryana. He also conducted 'Janta Darshan' events in Gorakhpur and Lucknow to address citizen grievances and chaired a review meeting for development projects in Sambhal.

CM Yogi on Sanatan Culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised the significance of Sanatan culture, highlighting its role in shaping human evolution while participating in the Pran Pratishtha and Aathman Bhandara at Siddha Baba Palnath Ashram in Jhajjar, Haryana. He highlighted the spiritual legacy of the Nath community and underscored that Sanatan culture, linking India's spiritual heritage, from Kailash's Shiva to Rameshwaram's temple, showcases the country's rich cultural tapestry.

Addressing a gathering at the Ashram, CM Yogi said, "Sanatan culture is the world's oldest culture and has shaped human evolution. We have different methods of worship and traditions of knowledge sharing. Within this tradition, the Nath community plays a major role. From Shiva of Kailash to the Shiva temple at Rameshwaram, all of these connect us together."

CM Yogi Addresses Public Grievances

Earlier today, in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he met people from various parts of the district and heard their grievances. During the public outreach event, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by citizens and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He interacted warmly with the children present at the venue.

On November 16, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances and concerns during 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow. During the "Janta Darshan" meeting, CM Yogi met with women and children to listen to thier grievances, which were presented by the general public. He reviewed the written applications of several people and provided assurance of support and resolution.

Development and Law-and-Order Review in Sambhal

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in Sambhal on the same day, assessing ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation. He directed government and district officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasising that the district's development is a key government priority, a release said.

Phase-wise Development Plan

In the first phase, he instructed officials to restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells. The second phase should focus on projects such as a museum and light-and-sound facilities. He also called for swift action on the construction of the District Court, jail, and PAC unit in Sambhal.

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of several departments, including Revenue, Home, Justice, Charitable Works, PWD, Tourism-Culture, and Urban Development. (ANI)