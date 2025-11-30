A 14-year-old national-level skater in Ujjain sustained critical injuries after jumping from his school’s third floor when called with his parents regarding mobile phone use. The student, preparing for a national tournament, is under medical care.

In a deeply disturbing incident in Ujjain, a 14-year-old national-level skater sustained critical injuries after jumping from the third floor of his school building. The boy, reportedly anxious about facing his parents over a mobile phone violation on campus, leapt moments before a scheduled meeting with school authorities. The episode has sparked serious concern about student stress, school disciplinary practices and the emotional pressures faced by adolescents.

Incident Unfolds Before Meeting With Parents

The student, identified as Rishan Katara, is a Class 8 pupil at a private school situated in the Industrial Police Station limits of Ratlam district. According to officials, Rishan jumped from a balcony at around 10.30 am on Friday while his father was waiting downstairs for a meeting called by the school regarding the boy’s use of a mobile phone. The fall left Rishan with multiple severe injuries, placing him in a critical condition

Severe Injuries and Ongoing Treatment

Rishan suffered fractures to his jaw, both legs and spine. After receiving initial treatment at a nearby facility, he was referred to a private hospital in Ratlam for advanced medical care. Doctors have reported between eight and ten spinal fractures, along with fractures in both legs. He remains under close medical supervision and has been unable to give a statement due to the severity of his condition.

Phone Use and Social Media Reels Prompted School Action

Preliminary inquiries reveal that school staff had counselled Rishan on Thursday for bringing a mobile phone to the campus and creating social media reels. His parents were summoned the following day for further discussion. However, before the meeting could begin, the teenager abruptly left the room, ran upstairs and jumped from the third-floor balcony.

Fear of Parental Reaction

SDM Archi Harit, who inspected the school, stated that Rishan later told his mother he was frightened about how his parents might respond to the situation. Harit added that mobile phones are strictly prohibited on the school premises and confirmed that Rishan is a state-level skater with strong academic performance who was preparing for a national tournament.

Family Awaits Clarity on the Incident

Rishan’s father, Pritam Katara, said he reached the school only to be informed that his son had already fallen. Expressing shock, he said the school had always supported Rishan’s sports commitments and had never raised any concerns previously. He added that he would be able to understand what happened only after speaking to his son and meeting the school management.

Investigation Underway

CSP Ratlam Satyendra Ghanghoria confirmed that a formal investigation has begun. Authorities are waiting for Rishan’s condition to stabilise before recording his statement.