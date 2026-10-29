Three people, including two jeweller brothers, were injured after a group of motorcycle-borne assailants launched a brutal attack in Jaipur’s Jamdoli area on Wednesday night.

Three people, including two jeweller brothers, were injured after a group of motorcycle-borne assailants launched a brutal attack in Jaipur’s Jamdoli area on Wednesday night. The attackers allegedly opened fire on the brothers, thrashed them with iron rods and sticks, and fled with jewellery. A woman who rushed to their rescue was also shot in the leg.

The victims, identified as Sonu Swarnkar (Soni), 35, and Nishu Soni, 38, were returning home on a scooter after closing their showroom, S R Jewellers, when three or four men ambushed them around 8 pm, police said. The attack took place approximately 700 metres from their home in Radha Govind Vihar.

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According to the police, the assailants opened fire, forcing the brothers off their scooter, before attempting to snatch a bag containing jewellery. When the brothers resisted, the attackers allegedly assaulted them with iron rods and sticks. The family claimed that the assailants escaped with two small jewellery boxes and a gold chain.

The attack took another violent turn when Seema Gupta, 32, who lives opposite the spot, heard the brothers' cries for help and rushed towards the attackers carrying stones. However, the assailants allegedly shot her in the leg before fleeing as people began gathering at the scene.

All three injured victims were rushed to SMS Hospital for treatment. CCTV footage purportedly showing the attack has also emerged.

Recounting the horrifying incident, Nishu told police that the assault began on a poorly lit stretch about 250 metres from their showroom. He said three or four men carrying iron rods suddenly approached him and his elder brother as soon as they reached the area.

The brothers shouted for help, but the attackers opened fire. Nishu told police that one of the assailants fired a second shot at him. The men then continued beating the brothers for nearly three minutes, he said.

Jamdoli police are investigating the incident.