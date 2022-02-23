Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 cases on a downward trend

The country saw a total of 31,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.42 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,21,89,887.



India recorded 15,102 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. With this, the total fatality count has reached 5,12,622 and the tally of total Covid-19 cases in the country has now reached 4,28,67,031.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent, the health ministry said.



A decrease of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases were at 1,64,522 (0.38%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28%. The country also recorded 31,377 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,21,89,887.