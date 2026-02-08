Indian Railways Senior Citizen Benefits: Discounts, Facilities, and All You Need to Know
Indian Railways Senior Citizen Benefits: Indian Railways provides a bunch of perks for senior citizens. Let's dive into all the details in this article.
Special concessions for senior citizens on trains
In India, trains are a key mode of transport. Millions travel daily for comfort. Indian Railways offers many perks, especially for senior citizens. Let's explore them.
Special Ticket Counters
Ticket counters are often packed, making it tough for seniors. Special counters for the elderly and differently-abled help them avoid long lines and get tickets quickly.
Lower Berth Facility is also available
Climbing to upper berths is hard for seniors. To help, men over 60 and women over 58 get priority for lower berths, making travel easier and more comfortable for them.
Wheelchair facility is also available
Free wheelchairs are available at many stations. Local trains have reserved seats for seniors. Plus, major stations offer free battery-operated cars for easy platform access.
