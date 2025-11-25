A video of a 4-year-old boy being hung from a tree for not doing homework went viral in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, sparking outrage. Action has been taken against two teachers, and education department has started probe.

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, a four-year-old student was hung from a tree for hours inside his school campus as a punishment from his teachers for not completing his homework. The child was stripped, tied with a rope, and hung from a tree inside the school campus in Narayanpur village, an act that has sparked outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The horrific video, recorded by a young man from a nearby rooftop, shows the child hanging helplessly from the tree at Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir in Narayanpur village while two teachers, identified as Kajal Sahu and Anuradha Dewangan, stand nearby.

What happened?

On the day of the incident, children arrived, and classes began as usual. But the nursery class teacher, Kajal Sahu, found out that a young child had not completed his homework. According to reports, the teacher became so enraged that she took the child out of the class. A few minutes later, she tied the child's t-shirt with a rope and hung him from a tree inside the school campus. The 4-year-old boy hung there for hours, crying, begging to be taken down, but the teacher stood by, unconcerned.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people became furious and questioned the school's negligence. Block Education Officer (BEO) DS Lakra immediately reached the school and investigated the entire incident and said that a report would be sent to senior officials. District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Mishra also confirmed the incident and issued orders for an investigation.

The school management initially tried to cover things up, but when the issue escalated, they were forced to admit their mistake. The school administration called it a "serious lapse" and publicly apologized.

The accused teacher told the media, "Yes, it was a mistake... I didn't do it intentionally." But this statement failed to calm people's anger.

The child is currently safe and has not suffered any physical harm, but the mental fear and trauma are profound. The child's father, Santosh Kumar Sahu, has made serious allegations against the teachers and the school, demanding an FIR and strict action. The government and administration have ordered an investigation, but people are demanding that swift and strict action should be taken in such cases, so that no teacher dares to commit such an act again.