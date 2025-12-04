Reports reveal that toxic chemicals, including dangerously high levels of formalin, were found in the bodies of Air India crash victims repatriated to the UK. Mortuary staff were exposed, prompting urgent safety and health warnings.

In a shocking revelation linked to the AhmedabadAir India crash, a British judicial authority has reported that several bodies of victims repatriated to the United Kingdom contained “dangerously high” concentrations of toxic substances, posing a serious threat to mortuary workers. The discovery was made during the handling of the remains of British nationals who died in the tragic accident. These findings have raised serious concerns about the preservation and transportation methods used for the bodies, prompting urgent calls for corrective measures across the United Kingdom’s mortuary system.

Toxic Chemicals Found After Coffins Were Opened

Professor Fiona Wilcox, the senior coroner supervising the investigation into the deaths of 53 British nationals who died when the Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad on 12 June, issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report on 2 December. The Boeing 787, which was travelling to London, crashed to the ground only 32 seconds after takeoff from an altitude of around 600 feet. Of the 242 passengers and crew, only one person, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin, survived. Nineteen people on the ground were also killed.

Formalin, Carbon Monoxide and Cyanide Detected

According to Professor Wilcox, staff at the Westminster Public Mortuary in London were exposed to dangerous concentrations of formalin, a toxic chemical used in body preservation, immediately after the coffins were opened. The report states that once the wrappings around the bodies were removed, hazardous levels of formalin, carbon monoxide and cyanide were detected inside the mortuary.

“Levels of formalin were found to be dangerously high, and carbon monoxide and cyanide were also detected in the mortuary at dangerous levels following the opening of the coffins and unwrapping of the bodies,” the report stated.

Wilcox also noted that the repatriated bodies appeared to have been transported in lined coffins that still contained what seemed to be about 40 per cent formalin, which is far beyond what is considered safe for handling.

Lack of Awareness About Formalin Risks Across UK Mortuaries

Her report highlighted a concerning lack of awareness within mortuaries in the United Kingdom regarding the health hazards posed by formalin exposure, which can lead to severe respiratory complications and other potentially fatal conditions.

She added that inquests into the victims’ deaths have not yet begun. However, her responsibility under Regulation 28 was triggered because the manner in which the bodies were preserved and transported created a direct and significant risk to mortuary personnel.

Emergency Protocols Implemented After Exposure

Following the discovery, expert guidance was sought, and immediate safety measures such as environmental monitoring, respiratory equipment and specialised protective gear were introduced at the mortuary. The report also warned that awareness of the dangers of formalin exposure remains inadequate in many mortuaries across the United Kingdom, putting staff at risk.

A PTI report cited expert evidence stating that formalin contains formaldehyde, a volatile and carcinogenic substance that rapidly disperses into the environment. At high exposure levels, it can cause metabolic acidosis, bronchospasm, pulmonary oedema and even death. Heat and light can cause formaldehyde to decompose into carbon monoxide, while contact with ammonia, which is commonly released during decomposition, can produce cyanide.

UK Government Asked to Respond Within 56 Days

Professor Wilcox has called for immediate action and asked for formal responses from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities within 56 days to ensure that similar hazards do not recur.

A United Kingdom government spokesperson offered condolences and acknowledged the seriousness of the findings.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of all those who died in this tragic crash. This is a deeply shocking case. We respond to and learn from all prevention of future death reports and will consider this fully before formally responding,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.