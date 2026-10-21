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Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert From Tonight Until Tomorrow Morning as Northeast Monsoon Intensifies
Chennai is bracing for another spell of heavy rainfall as weather expert Pradeep John warns of showers from tonight until tomorrow morning. The Northeast monsoon continues to affect coastal districts.
Heavy Rain Warning For Chennai
The Northeast monsoon is going strong across Tamil Nadu right now. Capital city Chennai and its nearby coastal districts are facing the maximum impact. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed Chennai and its suburbs all through last night. Rainwater flooded low-lying areas and disrupted normal life for many residents.
Last night's rainfall and holiday announcement
Popular independent weather blogger Pradeep John, known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, shared an update about last night's downpour. He noted that most parts of the capital recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. Neighboring districts like Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur also received massive rainfall. District Collectors declared a school holiday today in five districts, including Chennai, to ensure student safety.
Heavy rains to restart tonight
Pradeep John warned that the game will start again tonight, even though we got a small break during the day. Rains will gradually intensify across Chennai and its surrounding areas from tonight until tomorrow morning. We can expect moderate to heavy showers during the night and early morning hours. People should use this daytime break to finish their essential chores and preparations.
Daytime weather changes and cloud movement
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John predicted a gradual drop in daytime rainfall for Chennai today. The rain clouds stationed over Chennai have moved North towards Ponneri and Pulicat areas. Chennai residents might actually see the sun today as cloud cover decreases during the day. A few places might still get occasional light to moderate showers though.
Public warnings and safety guidelines
Pradeep John offered some relief by stating that tonight's rainfall intensity will be slightly lower than last night's extreme downpour. People living in low-lying areas and motorists must stay alert anyway, as continuous rain is expected through the night and early morning.
Request to avoid night travel
Authorities strongly advise residents to avoid traveling at night unless absolutely necessary. People stepping out for emergencies must take proper safety precautions against the heavy rain and waterlogging.
Plan your essential needs
Everyone must keep a close watch on official weather forecasts and warnings as the Northeast monsoon intensifies. You should plan your essential needs during the daytime rain breaks and avoid unnecessary night trips. Let us all stay safe by following the official guidelines issued by the government and the meteorological department.
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