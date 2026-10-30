2 5 Image Credit : AI

Low Pressure Again

Weather officials confirmed a new low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea. The system will turn into a well-marked low-pressure area within 24 hours and intensify into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 24 hours. Light to moderate rain will hit many parts of South Bengal, with heavy rain at isolated coastal spots. Recent rainfall figures include Sagar Island (80 mm), Itamogra (80 mm), Digha (80 mm), Panskura (80 mm), Gopiballavpur in Jhargram (70 mm), Tamluk (70 mm), Purihansa in Purulia (60 mm), Phulberia (50 mm), Midnapore (50 mm), Jhargram (50 mm), and Amta in Howrah (50 mm).