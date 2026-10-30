A 55-year-old cleaning staff member, Urmila Devi, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant near Deepa Clinic in Patna. Airport Police have registered an FIR and are investigating CCTV footage to identify the suspect and the motive for the crime.

Patna Cleaning Staff Member Shot Dead

A 55-year-old woman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant near Deepa Clinic in Patna on Thursday evening. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation, officials said. The deceased, identified as Urmila Devi, was working as a cleaning staff member at Deepa Clinic. She was shot within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station on October 29. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.

Official Statement on Incident

Speaking to ANI, Secretariat-2 Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saket Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered at the Airport Police Station and further investigation was underway. "On October 29, 2026, near Deepa Clinic, close to Pillar No. 17, within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, an unidentified individual shot Urmila Devi, wife of Ajay Singh. Urmila Devi worked as a cleaning staff member at Deepa Clinic. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she passed away during treatment. An FIR has been registered at the Airport Police Station in connection with this incident, and further legal action is underway,” Kumar said.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, a Dial 112 team reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas to identify the assailant. The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the accused are yet to be established.

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