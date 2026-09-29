Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will hit isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on October 1. Light to moderate rain will occur in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The Met department predicts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places over Western Ghats districts and South Tamil Nadu on October 2.

Light to moderate rain will continue in these areas on October 3 and 4. Light rain will also occur in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

What about Chennai?

Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will likely hit some city areas during the evening and night. The maximum temperature will hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle near 27-28 degrees Celsius.