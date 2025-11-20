Image Credit : stockPhoto

Chennai may witness lighter spells today, but intermittent showers are likely through the weekend.

November 20: Cloudy skies with light rain and brief passing showers

November 21: Cloudy with heavy rainfall and strong intermittent spells

November 22: Cloudy with intense rain and frequent on-and-off showers

November 23: Cloudy with moderate rain, scattered showers, and mild humidity