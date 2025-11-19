Image Credit : Getty

Chennai’s rainy spell is far from over. With a low-pressure area persisting over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and an accompanying cyclonic circulation intensifying over the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu through the week.

The city, which has already seen traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and school closures earlier this week, is likely to face worsening conditions by the weekend. IMD forecasts indicate that Saturday and Sunday could bring some of the heaviest spells yet, raising concerns for low-lying neighbourhoods and commuters.