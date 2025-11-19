Chennai Weather Alert: City Braces for More Downpour; IMD Issues Alerts Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. The IMD has issued multiple alerts, warning of thunderstorms and intense showers through the weekend.
Chennai Weather Alert
Chennai’s rainy spell is far from over. With a low-pressure area persisting over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and an accompanying cyclonic circulation intensifying over the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu through the week.
The city, which has already seen traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and school closures earlier this week, is likely to face worsening conditions by the weekend. IMD forecasts indicate that Saturday and Sunday could bring some of the heaviest spells yet, raising concerns for low-lying neighbourhoods and commuters.
Chennai on Alert as Rainfall Expected to Intensify
While schools in Chennai remain open for now, authorities have urged parents to stay in touch with school managements as weather conditions may lead to sudden changes. Emergency teams are on standby as repeated spells of rain increase the risk of flooding in vulnerable pockets of the city.
IMD Forecast for November 19, 2025
- Light to moderate rain expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
- Thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated locations.
- Heavy rain predicted in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Thunderstorm activity also forecast for Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.
Widespread Rain Ahead: What to Expect This Weekend
Beginning Friday, several districts—including Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and the Puducherry/Karaikal regions—may see another round of heavy showers.
IMD warns that Saturday and Sunday could bring widespread heavy rainfall across:
- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu
- Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam
- Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai
- Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari
- Puducherry & Karaikal
Authorities Urge Caution
Residents of Chennai and nearby districts are advised to:
- Avoid waterlogged roads and underpasses
- Follow traffic advisories and emergency alerts
- Keep essentials ready in case of intense overnight rain
- Stay updated through IMD bulletins and local announcements
The IMD continues to monitor the evolving system and will issue revised alerts as necessary.