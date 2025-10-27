Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Due To Cyclone; Alert Issued
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has intensified and is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, tomorrow
Approaching Cyclone Montha
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into Cyclone Montha. It's set to make landfall near Kakinada, AP, tomorrow. TN and AP are on high alert.
Cyclone "Montha" Watch
The deep depression has intensified into Cyclone Montha, with 45-knot winds. JTWC and IMD confirmed it. It's 550 km from Chennai, moving W-NW at 15 km/h. It may become severe.
Weather Situation
Outer cloud bands are reaching Chennai. Light to moderate rain is expected. Rain will intensify from Oct 27-28, with heavy spells tonight. Very heavy rain is likely in Chennai.
Cyclone Montha Landfall
Landfall is expected near Kakinada on Oct 28. The storm may weaken. Coastal AP will see winds of 70-90 km/h. Extremely heavy rain is likely in South AP. AP should focus on rain.
Rain with Wind
In TN, heavy rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and nearby districts. From this afternoon, expect intense showers and winds of 30-40 km/h, says Delta Weatherman.