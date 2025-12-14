Senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo alleged the Election Commission is being 'politically misused'. The party is holding a rally over claims that the Special Intensive Revision exercise aims to remove poor, Dalit, and traditional voters.

Congress Alleges Misuse of Election Commission

Senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo on Sunday asserted that the Election Commission is being politically misused. He claimed that constitutional institutions were being "captured one after another" and said it was "unimaginable" that the country could be taken over under the pretext of preparing voter lists. Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "It is necessary to make the people of the country aware about this that every constitutional institution is being politically misused by capturing them one after another, and the same is happening in the Election Commission... It was unimaginable that the country could be captured in this way under the pretext of making a voter list."

'SIR Exercise an Attempt to Remove Voters'

Earlier today, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulka alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is an attempt to remove the poor, backward, Dalit voters and traditional supporters of the party from the electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI ahead of the Congress party's rally against SIR at Ramlila Maidan, Ulka said, "SIR, our fight against vote theft continued from the House to the streets. Rahul Gandhi had also taken out a foot march on this issue in Bihar. We had forced the government to discuss it; this is a big issue... Our main problem is that through this SIR, an attempt is being made to remove the poor, backward, Dalit, and traditional voters of Congress and the INDIA alliance from the elections to gain an advantage; therefore, we are holding this rally against it."

Party Intensifies Campaign With Ramlila Maidan Rally

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.