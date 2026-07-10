A 17-year-old first-term cadet of the National Defence Academy, Abhinav Bajpai, died after a medical emergency during a routine physical training session. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

A first-term cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA), 17-year-old Cadet Abhinav Bajpai from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, died after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical training session at the Academy on Friday morning, a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) read. Cadet Bajpai had joined the NDA on June 24, 2026.

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Details of the Incident

According to the Academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly lost consciousness during the routine morning physical training session, which was the first official PT parade after joining the Academy. He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where the medical team carried out intensive resuscitative efforts. However, as per the MoD, despite their efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead.

Inquiry Ordered

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been mandated to determine the facts and circumstances that led to the incident, according to the MoD statement that cited the NDA. The Academy said the next of kin of the deceased cadet and the police have been informed. The National Defence Academy expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. (ANI)