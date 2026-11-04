A massive fire at a Tronica City factory in Ghaziabad was controlled by six fire tenders after three and a half hours. No casualties or injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by local authorities.

Fire Incident at Tronica City Industrial Area

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Tronica City Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, with six fire tenders bringing the blaze under control after nearly three and a half hours of firefighting. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Details of the Firefighting Operation

The fire started on the first floor of the factory, which was being used for packaging-related operations, and subsequently spread across the premises. Following the alert, three fire tenders from the Loni fire station reached the spot and launched firefighting operations. Given the intensity of the blaze, additional fire tenders were called from the Vaishali, Sahibabad and Khekra fire stations in Baghpat. With the assistance of six fire tenders, firefighters managed to bring the fire completely under control by 7:30 am after nearly three and a half hours of sustained efforts.

Post-Fire Operations and Factory Layout

The firefighting personnel also prevented the flames from spreading to other floors of the factory. After dousing the fire, they removed materials from the premises and carried out operations to extinguish any remaining smouldering embers. The ground floor of the factory was being used for manufacturing cardboard, while the first floor housed a unit producing car perfumes. A team from the local police was also present at the spot during the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.